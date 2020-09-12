Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (12 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, we recorded 143 new cases out of 1,390 tests and 108 recoveries. Our mortuary surveillance recorded 6 deaths (5 Ndola and 1 Chingola), MTSRIP. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo