Tour de France Stage 13: Reaction

The stage was won by Daniel Martinez (EF) with the BORA-hansgrohe duo of Lennard Kamna and Max Schachmann following him home.

NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTProCycling.com), with other objectives to come in the race in mind, looked to limit potential losses for the South African champion Ryan Gibbons who struggled with stomach problems throughout the day.

Gibbons fought to make contact with the last group on the road and once he did, managed to reasonably comfortably pace himself home within the time limit despite the formidable pace at the front of the race.

The team now looks ahead towards stage 14 in what will likely be a very exciting day of racing.

Ryan Gibbons For me personally yes (It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever experienced). I’ve had harder days in terms of numbers and altitude metres and that but I woke up this morning with a bit of an upset stomach and I felt it.

As I got out of the saddle in the neutral zone I was getting dropped so I knew it was not going to be a fun day. I was the first guy to get dropped and I’ve never experienced that before and I know what it feels like to be at the back, got back and then hit the first climb and got dropped again.

I spent about 100km chasing and fortunately I had some mates from Lotto Soudal with Caleb (Ewan) and we made it back but glad to get today over with.

To be honest I thought my Tour de France was over after 10km today and then again after 35km but really, really long day and hopefully I can feel better tomorrow but I think tomorrow’s going to be a fight nonetheless.

Michael Gogl I felt quite tired today and tomorrow is for sure the next opportunity so now I’m looking forward to recovering and shooting for tomorrow.

