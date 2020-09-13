Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (12 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8,191 Severe cases: 345 New recovered: 469 New deaths: 10 New cases: 521

Total Laboratory test: 1,130,850 Active cases: 38,397 Total recovered: 24,493 Total deaths: 996 Total cases: 63,888

