Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

3,092 samples tested in the past 24 hours 497,652 samples tested so far.

188 new positive cases today

Total confirmed cases stand at 36,157 296 recoveries today

Total discharged and recovered stands at 23,067 3 fatalities today

Total fatalities stand at 622

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.