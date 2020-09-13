Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (12 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

160 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

FCT – 39 Plateau – 39 Lagos – 30 Kaduna – 23 Katsina – 7 Rivers – 6 Oyo – 6 Yobe – 3 Benue – 3 Bayelsa – 1 Abia – 1 Edo – 1 Ekiti – 1

56,177 confirmed 44,088 discharged 1,078 deaths

