Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 12 September 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2901 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, five hundred, and thirty-four (4565). To date, two thousand, five hundred, and forty-four (2544) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-four (94) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, nine hundred, and ninety-nine (1999) and twenty-two (22) deaths.  

The new cases are in Kigali (29) testing in high risk groups & contacts, and Rubavu (2); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. 

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws. 

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:   Phone : 114 (toll-free);   Whatsapp message to:  +250788202080;  E mail: [email protected]    

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.


Partner Content

Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more
Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more
Brandcom

EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES

Brandcom Partner -
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved