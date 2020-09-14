BizFix: Kiss it Better Special

The past months have been painful for everyone with many small and medium business enterprises especially hard hit.

The BizFix Special is aimed at minimising the cuts and bruises of recent months by putting your company on Bizcommunity’s (https://www.Bizcommunity.com/) front pages, a sort of ‘kiss it better’ first aid kit for small and medium enterprises. BizFix Specials

The BizListing: Developed to provide a great presence for SMEs at only R2,400 per annum – 30% less than the normal price of R3,500 until the end of year. Full-page BizListing for 12 months – including brand images, logo, company descriptor, contact info, website, social media links and Google map – within our business directory in the targeted industries of your choice. The BizListing provides great SEO on Google, high searchability on the site and can be upgraded to include additional releases at any time. A BizListing is the cost-effective, hassle-free web presence (we set it up for you), that puts your company at the heart of your business community. View BizListing example (https://bit.ly/3mee4p3) To drive traffic to your BizListing, you could optionally add targeted banners on an industry website or within an industry newsletter of your choice or add a single or pack of press releases to promote your company’s services and news, published via industry sector front pages and newsletters. or

Biz Press Office: The flagship promotional offering for 350 of SA’s top companies that publish via our platforms. Mix and match credits to your requirements for press release bundles and banner ad campaigns to drive traffic to your company for only R13,000 per annum – less 15% than the normal price of R15,200 until the end of year. Read more (https://bit.ly/2Rq4HUU).

Contact [email protected] to redeem your BizFix Special today!

 

