Chancellor Merkel’s Africa Envoy, H.E. Günter Nooke, leads discussion on German investments in Africa

The webinar will be moderated by Sebastian Wagner, Executive Chair of the Germany Africa Business Forum and Gugu Mfuphi, Presenter of Kaya FM’s prime time business show, Kaya Bizz; the discussion will be centred on the topic: Investment and Trade for Africa's Economic Development; panelists include NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) and Rene Awambeng of the African Export-Import Bank; the webinar will be held on 23 September at 3PM CET. To attend, please register here.

With German visibility and participation on the rise in Africa’s energy industry, the Germany-Africa Business Forum (GABF) will host its second instalment of its Germany-Africa cooperation focused webinar series.

The webinar will facilitate the discussion on how FDI can sustainably strengthen the development of the African continent on September 23rd at 15:00 CET. Anchored by the topic Investment and Trade for Africa's Economic Development, the webinar will highlight key efforts to mobilise German funding for African energy markets as a means to advance the German-African cooperation which can already be seen in Equatorial Guinea, Angola, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Congo DRC, Senegal and recently, through the expression of interest by German investors in the DRC’s Inga III Dam.

The webinar, moderated by Sebastian Wagner, Executive Chair of the GABF and Gugu Mfuphi, Presenter of Kaya FM’s prime time business show, Kaya Bizz, will be opened by H.E. Günter Nooke, personal Africa representative of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We are honoured to announce that H.E. Günter Nooke will spearhead our webinar. With his vast and unmatched knowledge in both the German and African markets, he will be able to bring many interesting aspects of the discussion,” said Sebastian Wagner.

Joining the panel discussion will be NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and Rene Awambeng, Vice President at the African Export-Import Bank. “With their expertise in the African finance and energy sector, we look forward to a high-ranking and diverse panel. Especially the energy sector is an important cornerstone of any African economy, and we are looking forward to the outcome of the discussion,” said Mr. Wagner.

German interest in Africa as an investment destination has continued to grow and we hope to see a more diversified investment beyond energy and sales of German products to Africa. Africa is and will continue to be an investment market with the potential for significant growth post Covid and superior returns.

While South Africa and Egypt have seen a huge part of German investment, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Congo DRC and Zambia are considered hotspots for potential investors from Germany. Projects in the financial services, climate change, energy poverty, health care, energy transition, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods have seen a huge increase.

This event is in collaboration with the Africa Energy Chamber and Africa Oil and Power

