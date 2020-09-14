Coronavirus – Nigeria: Combating Health Worker Infections by Investing in Training with support of World Health Organization (WHO)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Front-line health workers are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection because of the care they provide.

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory & all 36 state governments are combating health worker infections by investing in training with support of World Health Organization (WHO).

