Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 September 2020

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 September 2020 confirm 179 new cases.

The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date is now 4,978.

One new COVID-19 death registered one Kitgum.

The total COVID-19 deaths are now 56

