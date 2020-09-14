Former Weber Shandwick Senior Executive Appointed as APO Group Vice President of Media Relations

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced the appointment of Fathima Ebrahim as Vice President of Media Relations.

Fathima is a seasoned marcomms practitioner who brings over 20 years’ experience across the African continent having worked for a range of local and international clients in the automotive, broadcast technology, education, energy, tourism and health sectors.

Before joining APO Group, Fathima was Senior Vice President at global PR agency Weber Shandwick, and prior to this, Group Account Director at Edelman. Fathima also worked at Africa’s leading entertainment company MultiChoice, for ten years in the Corporate Affairs and Broadcast Technology divisions and as a college principal in Johannesburg for seven years.

As Vice President of Media Relations Fathima will oversee client delivery and assist with business development, sharing her wealth of knowledge from both the corporate and agency environments. Her appointment marks APO Group’s ongoing commitment to provide turnkey solutions that empowers companies to grow their business on the African continent.

“Adding an executive of Fathima’s calibre is a vital step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to her valuable contribution,” said Lionel Reina, CEO – APO Group.

“This is an amazing opportunity to join such a respected organisation, well known for making such an indelible mark on the African continent,” said Fathima.

“APO Group is recognised for their approach to innovation and commitment to stay ahead of the competition. One of my objectives is to ensure we keep our strong customer focus and build on our reputation as a global consultancy with unique experience and relationships across the media landscape,” concluded Fathima.

Fathima will be based in Johannesburg, leading her team who are across both the African and European continents. Each one utilising their insights and acquired market knowledge, to further develop and support client initiatives.

She holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. She also studied at the Henley Business School (Advanced Management programme), as well as the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Fathima is a member of International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and has served as judge for the Gold Quills awards.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact: Sara Payne VP Marketing and Public Relations [email protected] +44 11 4399 3131

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestlé, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange.

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong.

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com.

Media filesDownload logo