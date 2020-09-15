Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (14 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 9,256 Severe cases: 344 New recovered: 350 New deaths: 9 New cases: 485

Total Laboratory test: 1,147,268 Active cases: 38,429 Total recovered: 25,333 Total deaths: 1022 Total cases: 64,786

