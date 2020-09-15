Coronavirus – Libya: Three chartered planes carrying WHO-procured COVID19 health supplies reached Libya This Week

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This week, three chartered planes carrying WHO-procured COVID19 health supplies reached Libya. The shipments include gloves, masks, face shields, gowns, goggles, oxygen concentrators, thermometers & coveralls to enhance the COVID-19 response in the country.

