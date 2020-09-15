Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (14 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

132 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 52 Gombe – 27 Plateau – 17 Kwara – 10 Enugu – 9 Ogun – 9 Katsina – 3 Ekiti – 2 Bauchi – 1 Osun – 1 Rivers – 1

56,388 confirmed 44,337 discharged 1,083 deaths

