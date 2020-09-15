Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Lab for COVID-19 Testing in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

DNA Labs Limited, FCT has been accredited as a private fee-paying lab for COVID-19 testing.

For a complete list of private fee-paying labs offering testing for COVID-19 in Nigeria visit: https://bit.ly/3c2foXk

