Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (14 September 2020)

| Updated:
COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 579289 (88.9% recovered) with a total of 55961 active cases. Regrettably, we report 52 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 15499.

Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/2FGsnla.

