Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Bureau Cairo for Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report

Highlights

As of 6 September, there were 1,325,001 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries in which WFP is active in the region. There has been a 13 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (24 August – 6 September) and a 31 percent increase in cases over the last month (9 August – 6 September). As schools in the region begin reopening, WFP is collaborating with host governments and other agencies for a safe start to the new academic year and recommencing school feeding activities. A total of USD 1.50 billion is required to maintain WFP activities in the region for the next six months (September 2020 to February 2021). This represents 59 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of USD 2.57 billion).

