Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts with Government Agencies and Healthcare Providers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Epazz DeskFlesk (www.DeskFlex.com) desk booking software users are using social distancing features (https://bit.ly/3hs58c0) like desk on hold function to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus throughout hospitals and government agencies.

Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud-computing software provider company, announced today that the DeskFlex room scheduling system (https://bit.ly/3bZCgGM) is signing more contracts from the Healthcare and Government sectors.

Healthcare providers are using our room booking software for exam rooms, operating rooms and administrative offices. Government agencies are using our desk booking software (www.Deskflex.com) to create an open office format in order to reduce their office space in order to save money. DeskFlex room booking software (https://bit.ly/3mljP4e) is helping system users in getting used to life with the Coronavirus around. DeskFlex's Social Distancing features significantly help various industries during the Coronavirus era. DeskFlex users are now getting to work, scheduling meetings, and booking equipment using the DeskFlex room reservation system (https://bit.ly/3bZCgGM). The software ease up the daily business activities, including team members' management during this time of the pandemic.

With the COVID compliant features, users can reserve desks and workstations in alternate schedules using the Desk On Hold function. DeskFlex’s desk on hold feature allows a 24-hour gap between bookings of the same workspace. Employees cannot use the same cubicle within the 24-hour window. This social distancing feature enables users to space out their time in the office.

DeskFlex room scheduling software (https://bit.ly/3bZCgGM) has other COVID compliant functions, including Mask Detection, Thermal Scanning, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Manage Survey and Contact Tracing, all crucial in maintaining a COVID-free workplace.

DeskFlex room scheduling system (https://bit.ly/3bZCgGM) receives increasing requests for product demonstrations, software training, and increasing subscriptions from various Government and Healthcare organizations in the United States and in the European countries.

DeskFlex room booking system ensures employee health and safety. DeskFlex, founded in 1997, is the pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking (https://bit.ly/3mljP4e), and work from home idea. For more than 20 years, DeskFlex room booking software continually adds more software features to help companies face modern challenges.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc.,

“We are eccentric to know that DeskFlex room booking software is helping millions of lives organize how they return to work, and operate in their industries in the new normal post COVID lifestyle.”

Read more (https://bit.ly/35Ax1MN)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Epazz, Inc..