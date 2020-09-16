Coronavirus: Libyan Healthcare Professionals come together to combat COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A group of Libyan healthcare professionals from across the country met in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha to participate via a video teleconference in the first of a series of UN-supported technical exchanges to combat COVID-19. The aim of the initiative by Libyan healthcare professionals, which is supported by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and undertaken in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), is to strengthen the response to COVID-19 and discuss, at the technical-level, ways to address gaps in service delivery.  These discussions will help increase awareness around needs and response planning on COVID-19 issues seeking to build longer-term mechanisms for public health cooperation across the country.

During the first consultation session held on 12 September, 28 participants from cities across the country identified needs and discussed joint initiatives to enhance prevention, detection, and management response. The participants committed to cooperating across the country and with international parties to combat and reduce the threat of COVID-19. Highlighting the prevalent security risks and violence faced by medical workers, they called on all Libyans to respect and protect their healthcare workers. 

UNSMIL is encouraged by the unity of purpose and commitment demonstrated by the group which will re-convene within two weeks to continue their effort. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).


Partner Content

Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more
Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more
Brandcom

Expansion Of Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network To Connect More People And Places

Brandcom Partner -
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved