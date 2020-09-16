Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (15 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, we recorded 99 new cases (out of 747 tests) and 210 recoveries. Sadly we lost 2 patients in our isolation facilities deaths and our mortuary surveillance recorded 2 BIDs, MTSRIP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo