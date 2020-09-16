R-Squared Formally Partners with Syndicated Agencies

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

R-Squared (https://R-Squared.agency/) announces a formal partnership with industry leaders such as iProspect and Posterscope of the international Dentsu Aegis Network. The move from informal collaboration to formal syndication partnerships provides all R-Squared (https://bit.ly/33v5NEF) clients with a syndicated network of expert skills and services to amplify their influencer marketing campaigns.

Says Stéphane Rogovsky, CEO of R-Squared: “We often find that influencer marketing campaigns are siloed by clients outside of their normal paid-for media and social commerce strategies. With this move we empower clients to truly integrate influencer marketing into their overall marketing and advertising strategies.”

The agency works with existing client agencies where they are available; but should there be a need for further syndication assistance, the agency partner network is at the ready. Services include digital Out Of Home to broadcast influencer messages across innovative channels, the marrying of paid media with influencer marketing campaigns to optimise budgets, performance marketing through opted-in audiences and social commerce by bringing shoppable posts into influencer’s feeds.

“Programmatic can also be used to bring the world of programmatic into your sphere of influence, and to bring the authenticity of an influencer into the world of programmatic,” adds Rogovsky.

Says Clare Trafankowska, Managing Director at iProspect SA: “We are delighted and incredibly excited to be able to partner with R-Squared on what we believe to be a pioneering approach to influencer marketing.”

Expert syndicated partnerships can bring authentic, personal messages to a wider audience and ensure that influencer marketing campaigns take place within an ecosystem where reach is amplified by emotion, and where the human touch is enhanced by technology.

Explains Trafankowska: “Influencer marketing increasingly offers brands opportunities to address consumers with greater relevancy and perspective, but with authenticity and credibility provided through the association. Taking it to the next level and augmenting these influential conversations within the broader digital ecosystem not only enhances the influencer profile and visibility but also enables the brand to broaden its scope of reach and brand saliency.”

Concludes Rogovsky: “We are proud of our syndicated collaborations with truly powerful agencies around the world. Together we are creating real personalities for real brands. Whilst not every client requires this type of syndication model, we believe that it’s an essential service offering for influencer marketing both now and in the future.”

Media Contact: [email protected] 084 347 3358

About R-Squared: Founded in 2014, R-Squared (https://R-Squared.agency/) is recognised as one of South Africa’s top 5 Influencer Marketing agencies (https://bit.ly/3mqqlXv) and one of five shortlisted companies for the Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency in the 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards (https://bit.ly/3mkOe2J) taking place in September 2020.

Based in Cape Town, R-Squared creates, curates and co-ordinates authentic, innovative and measurable influencer marketing projects for local and global clients. Amplifying paid media with genuine influencer generated content is one of the many options that they are able to integrate with overall brand strategies. Others include supporting influencers with content production support, editing and PR and event experts to co-ordinate their appearances and undertakings. All within the realm of the influencer marketing project and in collaboration with client and any existing agencies – promoting better alignment without diluting expertise.

Tailor-made strategies, combined with strong project management and detailed analytics have assisted R-Squared to secure brand presence for multiple brands in the ever-growing influencer marketing sphere, while protecting brand equity.

Editors Notes: Stephane Rogovsky – Bio

Stephane Rogovsky grew up in Belgium and lived in Switzerland, from where he travelled every month to Turkey before moving to South Africa in 2014.

With 13 years in finance and senior management experience in a Swiss Private Bank, Stephane made a pivot into marketing in 2014 with the founding of R-Squared, a leading Influencer Marketing agency in Cape Town. His strong roots in the finance sector combined with 15 years of leadership experience, strategic foresight and analytical abilities contributed to his listing in Top 50 Global Industry Players in Influencer Marketing (https://bit.ly/33E7aRA) in 2019.

Authentic conversations with real people inspire Stephane, who is also Chairman of the Digital and Innovation Portfolio Committee at the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chair of the Digital Influencer Marketing Committee at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) of South Africa.

Driven and passionate about marketing, Stephane is always looking to connect with interesting people and linking the right people to the right projects through his networking skills. If he is not traveling or spending time with his beloved dogs, you will find him presenting at conferences and seminars on content coinciding with his business and personal interests.

