Seychelles joins the e-VidyaBharti and e-ArogyaBharti Project (e-VBAB)

On the 2nd of September 2020, Ambassador Selby Pillay, High Commissioner of Seychelles accredited to India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd for the e-VidyaBharti (e-education) and e-ArogyaBharti (tele-medicine) Project (e-VBAB) on behalf of the Government of Seychelles.

The e-VBAB project will provide services through two separate web-based platforms, geared towards capacity building in the field of education and medical sciences by linking educational institutions and hospitals in India and Seychelles. The University of Seychelles will lead the Project as the national project coordinator.

The Project funded by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India is an extension and upgrade of the Pan African Network project (Phase 1) which was implemented in 48 partner countries in Africa, including Seychelles.

