West Africa: Experts Set to Discuss Oil and Gas Opportunities in the Region

Home to Africa’s largest and most established oil nation, Nigeria, as well as several emerging producers, West Africa has a long hydrocarbons history. Most recently, projects including Tortue FLNG, Bonga FPSO and Nigeria’s long-awaited petroleum reforms have hit headlines worldwide. All demonstrate that West Africa remains an attractive prospect for Operators.

On October 8th, AOW Virtual (https://bit.ly/33hfpTf) will unite key experts from Operators, geos, governments and more to discuss new ventures and opportunities in the region, with quickfire data presentations and ample opportunity for audience Q&A. Speaking:

Hon. Fafa Sanyang, Minister of Energy & Petroleum, The Gambia Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, COO, Oando Energy Resources Christine Roche, Manager, New Ventures AMME, PGS Eugene Toukam, Commercial Director – Sub Sahara Africa, Baker Hughes Chris Hindle, Director, Critical Resource

Digital technologies are likely to be a key talking point, with the COVID-19 pandemic having accelerated their adoption in the oil and gas space. PGS’ Christine Roche commented: “Many areas [in West Africa] are relatively under-explored with abundant opportunities. Using the latest acquisition and imaging technology, new datasets will improve knowledge of the subsurface petroleum systems and reduce exploration risk”.

Fellow speaking company, Baker Hughes, also has a wealth of data and experience to share on which current technologies are helping to boost production and enhance oil recovery in West Africa. The E&P tech company was recently awarded contracts on BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, gas is also likely to emerge as a key discussion point. Participating speaker and Oando Energy Resources COO Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune certainly sees it playing a significant role in Africa’s energy transition. He recently commented: “It’s interesting that we hold 500 tcf of gas and are not the industrial hub of the world. China does not hold that much gas in reserves, we certainly do”. With huge announcements regarding the Train 7 project and AKK pipeline recently coming from Nigeria, there is certainly a lot of ground to cover.

Brought to you by Africa Oil Week (AOW), AOW Virtual (https://bit.ly/33hfpTf) (7-8 October 2020) is a free to attend online conference aimed at reigniting African oil, gas and energy. True to AOW’s roots, the conference will be packed full of strategic outlooks, debates, and a much-anticipated government bidding round. It will offer AOW’s global oil and gas audience a platform to discuss insights, challenges and opportunities post COVID-19.

Hundreds of C-level executives from across the value chain are expected to attend, as well as government representatives from countries including Somalia, The Gambia, South Africa and the USA. Plus, AOW Virtual is CPD certified, so attending sessions will count towards your continuing professional development. Register now for free (https://bit.ly/33hfpTf).

