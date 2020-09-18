Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (17 September 2020)

Over 1.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.1 million recoveries & 33,000 deaths cumulatively.

View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

