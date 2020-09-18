Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (17 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 10,605 Severe cases: 300 New recovered: 420 New deaths: 15 New cases: 689

Total Laboratory test: 1,176,252 Active cases: 38,766 Total recovered: 27,085 Total deaths: 1060 Total cases: 66913

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.