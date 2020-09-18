Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 17 September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 17 September, the Western Cape has 2675 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 108 226 confirmed cases and 101 452 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

108 226

Total recoveries

101 452

Total deaths

4099

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

2675

Tests conducted

512 268

Hospitalisations

649 with 120 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

9486

8950

Southern

9755

9089

Northern

6722

6404

Tygerberg

13373

12649

Eastern

10211

9613

Klipfontein

9210

8520

Mitchells Plain

8633

8141

Khayelitsha

8342

7848

Total

75732

71214

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

607

573

Garden Route

Knysna

1450

1347

Garden Route

George

3481

3257

Garden Route

Hessequa

302

280

Garden Route

Kannaland

110

109

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2309

2183

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1366

1148

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2060

1935

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4333

4087

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3418

3208

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1138

1075

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1605

1483

Overberg

Overstrand

1596

1518

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

283

262

Overberg

Swellendam

331

299

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1172

1100

West Coast

Bergrivier

424

396

West Coast

Cederberg

163

156

West Coast

Matzikama

451

340

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1367

1296

West Coast

Swartland

1579

1444

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

635

503

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

140

122

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

28

22

Unallocated: 2146 (2095 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4099. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Resumption of international travel:

Earlier, I held my weekly digicon where we outlined the Western Cape's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcements last night.

We are very pleased that our borders will be opened for international travel from 1 October and we keenly await further details on this, including the list of countries cleared for travel to South Africa.

We also need to know what data will be used to determine this list and how regularly it will be updated. The tourism sector in this country and this province supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and has been severely impacted by the lockdown. What it needs most now is consistency and certainty. Passengers wanting to book holidays to South Africa must be able to do so with the confidence that their flight will not be cancelled at short notice.

Wesgro and the Air Access team have been working on a detailed recovery plan for how it will assist during and after international flights resume.

Most airlines that were previously active in our market have Cape Town in their schedules for the IATA Winter (our Summer) which begins on 24 October. We therefore anticipate a gradual return, with some flights resuming on 1 October, others on 24 October and others planning to resume in December to allow time for bookings. A realistic expectation is that airlines will initially fly with less capacity and with lower frequency.

We have seen returning confidence in the local travel category- with load factors increasing from 59% in June to 87% in September and we believe the Western Cape has a lot to offer international travellers. Aside from our value, wide variety of attractions and wide-open spaces, this province also has a proven track-record in the management of this virus which will put travelers at ease.

The reopening of air travel also has a positive impact on the movement of air cargo. The Western Cape's peak export season is between September and March, while the peak for imports is in October and November. The resumption of flights in October will therefore still allow us to make use of some of the peak import and export periods.

Our most recent estimations indicate that the lockdown period has resulted in 162 000 jobs in the province, with approximately 77 000 of these in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The Western Cape is committed to ensuring that we are able to open to international travel safely so that we can win back some of those jobs lost and move forward towards economic recovery.

Revised testing criteria:

During the digicon, Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, also outlined the Western Cape Government's new testing criteria in the Cape Town metro (testing in the rest of the province was never restricted in accordance with the risk adjust strategy and widespread testing continues there):

The new testing criteria now also include:

Asymptomatic pre-op patients Natural cause deaths at home Public sector “essential” workers with symptoms Incarcerated people with symptoms School learners and staff with symptoms Workers in workplaces with symptoms

These new testing criteria will help us to closely monitor infections in the province and quickly pick up any changes. Despite an increase in demand for testing since these new testing criteria were put in place about a week ago, we continue to see declining test positivity rates.

As the Western Cape Government, we have provided the necessary healthcare facilities, we have widened testing and we continue to implement our hotspot strategy across the province. We have lobbied for the reopening of the economy and we will continue to work hard to develop a recovery plan focused on the people of this province. All we ask in return is that you act responsibly, that businesses ensure that they operate safely, and that as individuals, we are wearing our masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing. This is how we will move forward safely.

