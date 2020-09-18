Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 17 September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 17 September, the Western Cape has 2675 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 108 226 confirmed cases and 101 452 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
108 226
Total recoveries
101 452
Total deaths
4099
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
2675
Tests conducted
512 268
Hospitalisations
649 with 120 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
9486
8950
Southern
9755
9089
Northern
6722
6404
Tygerberg
13373
12649
Eastern
10211
9613
Klipfontein
9210
8520
Mitchells Plain
8633
8141
Khayelitsha
8342
7848
Total
75732
71214
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
607
573
Garden Route
Knysna
1450
1347
Garden Route
George
3481
3257
Garden Route
Hessequa
302
280
Garden Route
Kannaland
110
109
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2309
2183
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1366
1148
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2060
1935
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4333
4087
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3418
3208
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1138
1075
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1605
1483
Overberg
Overstrand
1596
1518
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
283
262
Overberg
Swellendam
331
299
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1172
1100
West Coast
Bergrivier
424
396
West Coast
Cederberg
163
156
West Coast
Matzikama
451
340
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1367
1296
West Coast
Swartland
1579
1444
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
635
503
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
140
122
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
28
22
Unallocated: 2146 (2095 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4099. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Resumption of international travel:
Earlier, I held my weekly digicon where we outlined the Western Cape's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcements last night.
We are very pleased that our borders will be opened for international travel from 1 October and we keenly await further details on this, including the list of countries cleared for travel to South Africa.
We also need to know what data will be used to determine this list and how regularly it will be updated. The tourism sector in this country and this province supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and has been severely impacted by the lockdown. What it needs most now is consistency and certainty. Passengers wanting to book holidays to South Africa must be able to do so with the confidence that their flight will not be cancelled at short notice.
Wesgro and the Air Access team have been working on a detailed recovery plan for how it will assist during and after international flights resume.
Most airlines that were previously active in our market have Cape Town in their schedules for the IATA Winter (our Summer) which begins on 24 October. We therefore anticipate a gradual return, with some flights resuming on 1 October, others on 24 October and others planning to resume in December to allow time for bookings. A realistic expectation is that airlines will initially fly with less capacity and with lower frequency.
We have seen returning confidence in the local travel category- with load factors increasing from 59% in June to 87% in September and we believe the Western Cape has a lot to offer international travellers. Aside from our value, wide variety of attractions and wide-open spaces, this province also has a proven track-record in the management of this virus which will put travelers at ease.
The reopening of air travel also has a positive impact on the movement of air cargo. The Western Cape's peak export season is between September and March, while the peak for imports is in October and November. The resumption of flights in October will therefore still allow us to make use of some of the peak import and export periods.
Our most recent estimations indicate that the lockdown period has resulted in 162 000 jobs in the province, with approximately 77 000 of these in the tourism and hospitality sector.
The Western Cape is committed to ensuring that we are able to open to international travel safely so that we can win back some of those jobs lost and move forward towards economic recovery.
Revised testing criteria:
During the digicon, Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, also outlined the Western Cape Government's new testing criteria in the Cape Town metro (testing in the rest of the province was never restricted in accordance with the risk adjust strategy and widespread testing continues there):
The new testing criteria now also include:
Asymptomatic pre-op patients Natural cause deaths at home Public sector “essential” workers with symptoms Incarcerated people with symptoms School learners and staff with symptoms Workers in workplaces with symptoms
These new testing criteria will help us to closely monitor infections in the province and quickly pick up any changes. Despite an increase in demand for testing since these new testing criteria were put in place about a week ago, we continue to see declining test positivity rates.
As the Western Cape Government, we have provided the necessary healthcare facilities, we have widened testing and we continue to implement our hotspot strategy across the province. We have lobbied for the reopening of the economy and we will continue to work hard to develop a recovery plan focused on the people of this province. All we ask in return is that you act responsibly, that businesses ensure that they operate safely, and that as individuals, we are wearing our masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing. This is how we will move forward safely.
