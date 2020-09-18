Emergency Assistance to Niger in Response to Flood Disaster

On September 18, upon a request of the Government of the Republic of Niger, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, plastic sheets, portable jerry cans and water purifiers) to Niger through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to floods occurring in the country.

The decision was made to meet Niger’s humanitarian needs, upon the request of the Government of Niger, in light of humanitarian perspective and cordial relations between Japan and Niger.

This assistance will contribute to human security and Humanitarian Development-Peace Nexus Japan has been promoting, and to realization of Japan’s efforts in the field of emergency humanitarian assistance announced in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

