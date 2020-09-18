USTDA expands support for Internet Connectivity in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

the U.S. Trade and Development Agency continued its 20 years of support for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by funding two projects that will help deliver fast and reliable internet to thousands of Nigerian households using U.S. technological solutions.

“USTDA is committed to establishing a new era of inclusive, secure and sustainable connectivity in Nigeria through our focus on resilient digital infrastructure that will support the nation’s efforts to sustain its economy and provide critical public services during COVID-19 and other external challenges,” said Todd Abrajano, USTDA’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Agency. “It is especially notable that our Nigerian partners selected two U.S. small businesses to execute our assistance and design solutions for a world-class ICT infrastructure that is built to last.”

“These projects will support the development of Nigeria’s telecoms infrastructure and help to achieve the goals of the National Broadband Plan,” said the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard. “The U.S. Government has committed significant resources to improving telecoms infrastructure in Nigeria and this support is crucial as we believe that investment in critical ICT projects will strengthen the resiliency outlined in Nigeria’s economic sustainability plan.”

Specifically, USTDA committed funding for a feasibility study to help ipNX Nigeria Limited expand its fiberoptic network to more than 200,000 residences in Lagos and other locations, including Abuja and Port Harcourt. North Carolina-based CCG Consulting will perform the study.

“We appreciate the trust, confidence and support of USTDA to facilitate the design for this expansion. It will see us meet our strategic intent of being the bedrock of the Nigerian ICT ecosystem by providing solutions that help mankind thrive,” said ipNX Group Executive Director, Commercials Mrs. Bimpe Olaleye.

USTDA also committed funding for a study to help Aldreda Fields Ltd. develop aerially installed broadband networks to connect multiple neighborhoods across Lagos to broadband infrastructure. The study will be performed by New Jersey-based S2 Associates International LLC.

“Aldreda Fields is delighted to partner with USTDA in the development of a world class metro broadband and fiber infrastructure-as-a-service in Nigeria to deliver available, accessible and affordable high-speed connectivity for all,” said Aldreda Managing Director Adebisi Adebutu.

These two activities support Access Africa, a USTDA initiative to develop ICT across Africa, and Prosper Africa, a U.S. government initiative to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Since 1992, USTDA has funded more than 65 activities in Nigeria.

