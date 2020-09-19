Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 29 | 5 – 18 September 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

29,737,453 Confirmed cases in over 200 countries, territories or areas

937,391 Deaths from COVID-19

86,722 Restrictions on mobility have been adopted by 219 countries, territories or areas

$269 M Received by IOM for its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus 2019

Situation Overview

Since it was initially reported on 31 December 2019, the disease known as COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the globe, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on 11 March 2020. As of 17 September, nearly 30 million confirmed cases and more than 937,000 deaths have been reported globally since the outbreak began. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/areas, with new cases reporting daily.

As of 14 September 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 90,435 travel restrictions indicating an increase of three per cent from 87,951 travel restrictions reported on 7 September 2020. There has been an increase of six per cent in both medical restrictions and in four per cent in other restrictions such as new documents needed for travel. Simultaneously, there has been a two per cent decrease in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 177 countries, territories or areas have issued 742 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 7 August and 14 September 2020, four countries, territories or areas issued 11 new exceptions whilst one country, territory or area removed one exception.

In migrant camps, camp-like settings, reception centres and dormitories, there are increasing reports of confirmed cases and a heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. These conditions greatly contribute to the risk of an infectious disease outbreak in locations that currently have no known cases and/or to increasing the risk of transmission if it is already present. To address these and other challenges, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

