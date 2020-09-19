Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (18 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8,221 Severe cases: 289 New recovered: 553 New deaths: 12 New cases: 602

Total Laboratory test: 1,184,473 Active cases: 38,803 Total recovered: 27638 Total deaths: 1.072 Total cases: 67,515

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo