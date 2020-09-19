Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (18 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

221 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos – 59 Abia – 46 FCT – 22 Gombe – 20 Plateau – 17 Rivers – 11 Bauchi – 7 Benue – 6 Ekiti – 6 Imo – 6 Kaduna – 4 Kwara – 4 Ondo – 4 Ogun – 3 Osun – 3 Bayelsa – 1 Edo – 1 Kano – 1

56,956 confirmed 48,305 discharged 1,094 deaths

