Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (18 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 18 September 2020

423 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 6,017. 2 new COVID-19 deaths from Kampala and Mpigi. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 63.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.