Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (19 September 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 10,322 Severe cases: 294 New recovered: 301 New deaths: 17 New cases: 616

Total Laboratory test: 1,194,795 Active cases: 39,101 Total recovered: 27,939 Total deaths: 1089 Total cases: 68,131

