Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (19 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

189 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos – 70 Plateau – 37 FCT – 24 Kaduna – 19 Rivers – 12 Oyo – 5 Ogun – 4 Ebonyi – 3 Katsina – 3 Ondo – 3 Osun – 3 Imo – 2 Yobe – 2 Ekiti – 1 Nasarawa – 1

57,145 confirmed 48,431 discharged 1,095 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo