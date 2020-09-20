Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 4-18 September 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,280 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 132,787 tests conducted. The situation seems to stabilize, with 38 new cases identified in the last two weeks.

Download report: https://bit.ly/33D6FH6

No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% whilst the recovery rate is 85.7%, with 1,950 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.05% of all confirmed cases

Key updates

The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé; 94.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired; On 11 August 2020, 1st to 4th grade students returned to school after the extension of school holidays in April; Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place; In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 100,000 FCFA (180 US$) comprising all tests (arrival and departure) must be paid by all travelers. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Brandcom Partner -
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Read more
Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more
Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved