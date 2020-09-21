APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st September 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 2

Total confirmed case: 5733

Total active cases: 1501

Total recovered: 4053 (13 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 50620 (37 New)

Total deaths: 179 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Brandcom Partner -
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Read more
Brandcom

Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Brandcom Partner -
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Read more
Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved