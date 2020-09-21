Coronavirus – Seychelles: Two new COVID-19 cases detected in Seychelles

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Public Health Authority has announced the detection of two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday 18th September 2020.

The two visitors who are UK nationals living in UAE, arrived in the country on Monday 14th September 2020. They were residing on La Digue since their arrival.

They approached the health authorities for testing after a friend with whom they has contact while travelling tested positive for the virus in UAE this week.

Both parties are asymptomatic and are in isolation at their hotel. Up to this point, they have had few close contacts locally and have followed all public health guidance during their stay.

Local health officials will monitor them closely throughout their recovery and continue to have full cooperation of both individuals and the hotel management.

