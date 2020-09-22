Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (21 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8115 Severe cases: 301 New recovered: 320 New deaths: 12 New cases: 889

Total Laboratory test: 1,210,933 Active cases: 39,965 Total recovered: 28,634 Total deaths: 1108 Total cases: 69,709

