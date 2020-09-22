APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (21 September 2020)

Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Daily Laboratory test: 8115 Severe cases: 301 New recovered: 320 New deaths: 12 New cases: 889

Total Laboratory test: 1,210,933 Active cases: 39,965 Total recovered: 28,634 Total deaths: 1108 Total cases: 69,709

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

