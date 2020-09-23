Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (22 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,813 Severe cases: 251 New recovered: 357 New deaths: 19 New cases: 713

Total Laboratory test: 1,217,746 Active cases: 40,302 Total recovered: 28,991 Total deaths: 1,127 Total cases: 70,422

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo