Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (23 September 2020)

Today 130 people have tested positive of coronavirus from a sample size of 3,874.

106 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,253.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease rising the fatalities to 664.

