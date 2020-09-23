APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (23 September 2020)

| Updated:
Today 130 people have tested positive of coronavirus from a sample size of 3,874. 

106 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,253.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease rising the fatalities to 664.

