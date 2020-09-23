Coronavirus – Uganda: Assortment of Medicines from the Government of India for COVID-19 response in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 response has been boosted with an assortment of medicines from the Government of India. This was received by the Minister for State in-charge of Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

The medicines will be stocked at the various COVID-19 treatment centers.

