Minister Ng and G20 trade ministers meet to advance recovery of global trade and investment

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, participated virtually today in the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, Minister Ng and her G20 counterparts endorsed a joint statement reinforcing their commitment to support their businesses, workers, and people.

The G20 ministers committed to ensuring the rules-based international trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, is stable and predictable and that everyone—including small businesses and women entrepreneurs—can access the benefits of trade.

The ministers also discussed the implementation of the G20 Action Plan on Trade and Investment, the result of their meeting in May 2020. Minister Ng underscored the urgency of implementing this action plan as quickly as possible to support businesses and workers on the road to long-term, sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19 and to build a more resilient economy for future generations.

Minister Ng welcomed the outcomes of the Riyadh Initiative, a G20 dialogue on priorities for WTO reform. As chair of the Ottawa Group on WTO Reform, Canada continues its leadership in WTO modernization efforts, with its international partners, to advance the economic stability, security, and prosperity of Canadians and people around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.