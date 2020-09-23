WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (www.AfRO.who.int), Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Dr Sam Agatre Okuonzi, Arua Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda, Prof Francisca Mutapi and Professor Mark Woolhouse from University of Edinburgh, UK. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions about the COVID-19 in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

Panelists:

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa Prof Francisca Mutapi, Professor in Global Health Infection and Immunity, University of Edinburgh, UK Professor Mark Woolhouse. Professor of infectious disease epidemiology at University of Edinburgh, UK Dr Sam Agatre Okuonzi, Arua Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda

Moderated by: Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

Date: Thursday 24 September 2020

Time: 11:00–12:00 Brazzaville; GMT +1

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], and Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

