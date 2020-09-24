APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (23 September 2020)

| Updated:
Daily Laboratory test: 8,551 Severe cases: 269 New recovered: 262 New deaths: 14 New cases: 661

Total Laboratory test: 1,226,297 Active cases: 40,687 Total recovered: 29,253 Total deaths: 1,141 Total cases: 71,083

