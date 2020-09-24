Guinea-Bissau Independence Day

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Guinea-Bissau as you celebrate your Independence Day.

As our countries continue to combat COVID-19, we are encouraged by our shared commitment to peace and security, economic growth, and a stable, democratic government in Guinea-Bissau.

I offer my best wishes to Bissau-Guineans all over the world as you celebrate the 47th anniversary of your independence.

