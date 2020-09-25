Coronavirus – Africa: Decrease in COVID-19 cases in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There has been a 2% decrease in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the WHO African Region compared to the last reporting period. 83% of cases have recovered.

For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/32ZC3As

10 countries account for 87% (995,723) of reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Senegal. South Africa accounts for more than half of cases.

Full report: http://bit.ly/32ZC3As

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo