Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (24 September 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 8,348 Severe cases: 267 New recovered: 208 New deaths: 7 New cases: 604

Total Laboratory test: 1,234,645 Active cases: 41,076 Total recovered: 29,461 Total deaths: 1,148 Total cases: 71,687

