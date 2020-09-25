Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 17
Total confirmed case: 5764
Total active cases: 1407
Total recovered: 4178 (17 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 52121 (348 New)
Total deaths: 179 (0 New)
