Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (24 September 2020)

125 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos-37 Plateau-18 FCT-17 Ogun-15 Rivers-10 Benue-7 Kaduna-7 Anambra-5 Oyo-3 Cross River-2 Ondo-2 Edo-1 Imo-1

57,849 confirmed 49,098 discharged 1,102 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo