Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (24 September 2020)

COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 595916 (89.3% recovered) with a total of 54850 active cases. Regrettably, we report 77 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 16283. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/33ZwKjM.

